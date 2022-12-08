Ginger Zee unveils new look on GMA as her co-stars reveal what they think The GMA star is so stylish!

Ginger Zee is a familiar face on Good Morning America and fans adore the meteorologist's sense of style.

Ginger tends to wear colorful trouser suits and fashion-forward dresses, and wears her hair down in a bouncy blowdry.

However, on Thursday's episode of the ABC daytime show, Ginger unveiled a bold new look - watch the video below to see!

The mother-of-two received quite a few compliments regarding her hairstyle too, particularly from Robin Roberts, who had the best reaction!

Ginger has been chief meteorologist on GMA since December 2013, and loves her job on the morning news show.

Away from work, the star lives in New York City with her husband Ben Aaron and their two young sons, Adrian and Miles.

The TV star has a legion of fans who not only enjoy seeing updates on Ginger's family life and career, but also her incredible honesty concerning her mental health.

Ginger Zee has a fabulous sense of style

The star - who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder over a decade ago - has written several books and often opens up on social media about this.

In October, meanwhile, in light of World Mental Health Day, Ginger opened up further about the diagnosis and how it totally changed her life.

She told fans: "Today, on World Mental Health Day it's important for you to know that 11 years ago I was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder after checking in at Columbia's Psych Ward."

Ginger has vast range of fans

The meteorologist added: "It's also important for you to know that I have found healing and you deserve to too." She explained: "Depression, eating disorder, PTSD - they are all part of the story I work on and accept about myself everyday.

Honesty with myself and exposing my imperfection was step one for me."

The mom-of-two maintained that she hoped her divulging information about her mental health would encourage others to get help should they need it, and to destigmatize the way people look and approach depression, anxiety, and going to therapy.

