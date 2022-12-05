Ginger Zee sparks candid conversation about her children's future and climate change

Fans of Ginger Zee know that she is an avid advocate for the planet, and she is routinely improving her lifestyle in order to better combat climate change.

The star is also very open about her lifestyle and things going on with her, and on Monday morning, that included a difficult yet honest conversation about how having children has an impact on climate change, and how the state of the planet will change in their lifetime.

The ABC host has two children with her husband, Ben Aaron, who she married in 2013. Her first, Adrian Benjamin, is six, and his younger brother, Miles Macklin, is four.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's Brave Health Battle

Ginger took to Instagram to have a candid conversation about her children and their future, revealing that she understands fellow parents worrying about what the world they are bringing children into will look like when they are older.

She explained: "When I was pregnant with Miles, my second, one of my siblings said to me, 'I can't believe you would do that or I wouldn't think you would do that because of the planet,' and I was stunned."

However, she said: "But, it's a conversation, a lot of people are having," going on to share a clip of a feature by Good Morning America which discusses the topic, including a quote Miley Cyrus told Elle, which read: "Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that."

The star was praised for opening up the conversation

The series Ginger shared revealed that in a study conducted by Ipsos, 23% of U.S. adults from ages 18 to 45 said climate change has made them reconsider not having children.

The host further added: "On pure carbon emissions alone, yes, having one less child is one of the most significant ways to greatly reduce your carbon footprint. It would be like 24 people not having a vehicle."

Ginger frequently inspires fans with her efforts to combat climate change

However, she did maintain it was certainly a "controversial" and sensitive issue, opening up the conversation with her followers and asking their own thoughts and opinions.

Her point was welcomed by most of her fans, with many praising at least how interesting the topic is, and taking to the comments section to write: "Really interesting piece!" and: "The world is not what it was when we were children and I fear what it will become for future generations," as well as: "Fascinating! I had reservations knowing what kind of planet my kids would inherit but I hadn't thought about their actual impact as a person."

