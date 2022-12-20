Ginger Zee celebrates son's birthday in Miami during time away from GMA Her eldest son is officially seven-years-old

It is quite the special day over at Ginger Zee's household! Not only is her family celebrating the holiday season, but also a birthday.

The Good Morning America host's eldest son, Adrian Benjamin, is officially seven-years-old on 20 December.

The star has two children with her husband, Ben Aaron – who she married in 2014 – with her youngest, Miles Macklin, about to turn five in February.

Ginger took to Instagram to honor her eldest on his special day, sharing a slew of photos commemorating his birthday.

She first shared a photo of the birthday boy looking all grown up during their latest Christmas time getaway, followed by photos of him as a newborn.

The throwbacks are seriously too cute for words, and include one of Ginger meeting her son for the very first time after his birth, as well as a candid bump shot well into her pregnancy.

The star shared an adorable tribute

"The love that's grown for this little human in the last 7 years is overwhelming in the best way," she endearingly wrote in her caption.

She added: "Happiest birthday my sweet boy," and the meteorologist's followers were quick to send Adrian loads of best wishes in the comments section under the post.

"The boys love my cousins' baby so much," Ginger revealed in a recent post from their vacation

One follower wrote: "Happy happy birthday Adrian! Where does the time go!?!" as others said: "Happy Birthday to your adorable little man!" and: "Enjoy them while they're young. They really do grow so fast!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Adrian. Hope you enjoy some downtime with all of your boys (yes, I include Ben in this, too.)"

The seven-year-old's birthday is quite timely, as his mom recently took a break from Good Morning America and jetted down to Miami, Florida, where her boys are having a blast with their cousins.

