Ginger Zee reveals why Christmas will be different for her children this year

Ginger Zee has embarked on a new challenge ahead of the holiday season that might not sit very well with her two children, Adrian, six, and Miles, four.

The GMA meteorologist is very passionate about the environment and even made a commitment to buy no new clothes over the summer. However, Ginger has now taken the challenge one step further which will no doubt have an impact on how her family will celebrate Christmas – find out the huge change she is making by watching the video below.

Fans were in awe of Ginger's "frightening" new challenge, which she revealed in the video above, and rushed to praise her on Instagram, with one replying: "Ginger, you 'walk the walk' to make your kids and our future generations more aware and proud!"

A second said: "Love Ginger Zee. She is the most authentic personality on T.V. and social media." A third added: "I truly admire your commitment! I've switched to the detergent wipes, and I will work on these ideas."

Speaking of her recent 'no new clothes' challenge – which she has now been doing for six months – during her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, Ginger explained: "I would buy consignment or second hand but not new.

Ginger's sons will have a different Christmas this year

"Now, I'm not a monster, I'm not talking about no new underwear if I needed them," she added.

Ginger admitted it was "so easy" to shop in her own closet or rent clothes, she opted to take the challenge one step further after being inspired by a woman named Ashley Piper, who is buying 'no new things'.

"It's a little frightening to do especially in the holiday season," Ginger admitted of her plans to think of other ways to treat her children, whom she shares with her husband, Ben Aaron, who she married in 2013.

