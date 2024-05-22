The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

It's undeniable that the life the Wales family leads is quite different from ours, with royal engagements and the spotlight on them continuously.

In their private home life, we know that William and Kate try to keep life as normal as possible for their children. They personally do the school runs and are keen for their kids to experience their childhood away from the media glare – their school Lambrook in Berkshire, for instance, is a safe and private place for them to learn and make friends.

Over the years, Kate has spoken about the type of upbringing her children have and the values she and William instill in them. Find out more about the Princess' life lessons for George, Charlotte and Louis here…

Try new things

Royal mum Kate is passionate about trying out new sports and hobbies and wants to instill this active, curious nature in her children.

In October 2023, the Princess chatted with students at Nottingham Trent University, and during a welcome workshop, Kate said it was important to try new things.

"I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now," she revealed. "I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether (in) sports, music, or art."

“It’s one of the things with my kids too, just trying out new things, and university for me was when I learned to try out because there is so much on offer.

“I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that’s something I continue to love and enjoy now."

Face your fears

Facing one's fears is an important life lesson for Kate, and she shared her advice on the subject during her appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The royal mother-of-three read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson, which tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Kate remarked: "Wow, what an encouraging tale.

"We can all feel scared sometimes just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own said, 'It’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind'.

"And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night night and sleep tight."

Hugs are very important

Kate has previously spoken out about the importance of affection – a sentiment she no doubt demonstrates in her own home.

The royal was at an engagement at Basildon Sporting Centre when a fan named Janet Emery greeted her with a hug.

As Kate embraced her, she told Janet: "Hugs are very important. That's what I tell my children."

Talk about your feelings

Back in 2016, William and Kate launched their Heads Together campaign with Prince Harry, encouraging people to talk about their mental health.

Speaking on the important topic, William explained: "Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings."

Get outdoors

Spending family time outside together is crucial for the Princess.

In an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week, published in May 2018, Kate wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

We've also seen Kate take her children to outdoor activity days with the Scouts, an organisation which promotes the benefits of time outside in nature.

During a visit to the Scouts' headquarters in Gilwell Park, Essex, Kate revealed that she would like her children to join the organisation.

Teenage Scout Tahseen Patel revealed: "She was interested in the early years and how you learn things in Scouting that you don't learn in school and elsewhere. And how she wants her children to grow up in the Scouting movement, not just in school, because she tries doing things at home, but there's only so much you can do and you need to build relationships with other people."

Asked if Prince George had joined the Scouts, Tahseen added: "He hasn't yet, but she said she'd love him to."