Royal mums' strange pregnancy cravings: from Princess Kate's spicy dish to Meghan Markle's healthy snack

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate struggled with morning sickness health her pregnancies

Pregnant women are often told that spicy food can help induce labour leading up to one's due date, but it appears Kate was enjoying a hint of spice in her diet throughout her pregnancy with Prince George.

© Getty Kate ate spicy food during pregnancy

The royal indulged in a homemade vegetable curry cooked for her by Indian couple Chan and Hash Shingadia, who runs the Spar shop in Kate's village of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

"She likes my wife's cooking," said 53-year-old Hash at the time. "We cook for her mum and family," and Chan hinted that the dish was a vegetarian one. "I'm vegetarian, I only cook vegetarian curry."

© Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle The Princess likes pickle on toast

According to Us Weekly, Prince William's wife was also partial to pizza while pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte. The publication revealed how she ordered three pizzas to her suite at New York's Carlyle hotel which included spicy sausage and prosciutto toppings.

© Getty The Princess of Wales likes avocados

The Princess struggled with morning sickness during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis. Kate would eat a thinly sliced pickle on brown toast to remedy the sickness and was also partial to an avocado.