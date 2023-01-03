Mrs Hinch announces secret children's book: 'My heart is bursting with pride'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not just a social media sensation, cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe (AKA Mrs Hinch) has published several bestselling books from a life guide to a tell-all memoir.

Now the mum-of-two has announced she’s written her debut children’s book, Welcome to Hinch Farm, which is due for release on 2 February.

Sophie posted a very cute video of herself introducing the book on Instagram by unwrapping a copy with her two young boys. She wrote in the caption: “This is by far the most sentimental and heart warming project I have ever EVER had the joy of working on. My own Childrens book. My heart is literally bursting with pride. A story I plan to hand down for many generations to come and one I know so many families will be able to relate to…”

The picture book is based on her own family and their move from their former Essex home to ‘Hinch Farm’. It’s a reassuring story for children about change, and the excitement and worries that come with it.

Beautifully illustrated by Hannah George, it features Sophie’s husband Jamie, their children Ronnie and Lennie and their cocker spaniel Henry.

Welcome to Hinch Farm by Mrs Hinch, £12.99, Amazon

Can’t wait to get yourself a copy? Welcome to Hinch Farm is available to pre-order on Amazon where it retails for £12.99.

