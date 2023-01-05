Alex Jones shares long-awaited baby-related news with fans

The One Show host Alex Jones, 45, is a proud mother to three gorgeous children and on Thursday she had some altogether different baby-related news to share with her fans.

The Welsh presenter took to Instagram Stories to announce the long-awaited launch of her documentary, Making Babies, which will air on W tonight, following the process of IVF in a clinic.

The star was en route to the Lorraine studios when she started film. She went on to speak to the host about the show, and on the ITV daytime programme Alex opened up about the highs and lows of filming.

"There are some amazing highs and it's tears of joy and then there are some devastating lows and blows as well to couples who have been trying for years," the star said.

Alex also revealed that filming for the fertility show was relayed because of her surprise pregnancy with baby Annie. "I said out of respect for the patients, I can't be in there as a pregnant woman," and so the filming took place when her daughter was just four weeks old.

Alex follows the plight of couples undergoing IVF treatment, a medical intervention that Alex herself thought she may need to have after suffering a devastating miscarriage between her two sons Teddy and Kit.

Alex and her husband Charlie welcomed baby Annie in August 2021, telling fans of the happy news via an Instagram announcement, which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

