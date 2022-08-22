Alex Jones celebrates baby Annie's first birthday – and captures hilarious moment

Alex Jones celebrated baby Annie's birthday at the weekend, and to mark the special milestone she has shared the most adorable photo of her daughter appearing to blow out her birthday candles.

The One Show presenter uploaded a snap of her holding the tot next to a rustic looking birthday cake, and Annie had her mouth open wide. Either ready for a slice or eagerly blowing out her candles, we're not sure which!

Alex overlaid the image with a birthday hat which partially covered Annie's face. The doting mum was beaming in the picture, wearing a sunshine yellow dress with sunglasses placed on her head.

Baby Annie is now one!

The star also shared a close-up photo of the cake which showed it was a handmade Victoria sponge decorated with beautiful flowers on top.

On Sunday, the presenter shared a rare family photo which also had her husband Charlie Thomson in. The photo showed the couple, who have been married for six years, alongside their eldest son Teddy, and Annie, who could be seen on Alex's arms. Missing from the rare family snap was their youngest son, Kit.

The family are currently on holiday

The family have been enjoying a staycation in the UK during Alex's time off from her presenting duties.

When the mum-of-three first arrived at her destination, she shared a photo of the impressive terrace attached to her room, writing: "A terrace with a view. UK holidays are the best!" and on a second clip of the stunning balcony view wrote: "My favourite house ever."

Other beautiful shots of her fun time away, including Alex cooling off from the soaring temperatures by dipping her feet in a nearby river. Her sons were also captured in the image as they had fun playing in the water.

The presenter is loving her accommodation

Alex is due to return to screens at the end of August when her time off from the hit show comes to an end. We're sure she'll be well rested after a dose of UK sunshine and some much-deserved family time.

