Exclusive: The One Show's Alex Jones addresses 'tricky' patch

Alex Jones has always been transparent with her fans on social media Jones has always been transparent with her fans on social media, particularly, when earlier this year she revealed she went through a "tricky" patch over the summer. Now the star has exclusively opened up to HELLO! about the challenging time.

On Monday, the One Show presenter, 45, appeared at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, which was held at London's Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, when she made the heartfelt revelation.

After being asked about her difficult time and how she was ending 2022, she revealed: "Things are much better thank you, everybody, goes through tough times sometimes, people have been so kind…"

The star paid a huge tribute to her fans on social media during the conversation, who, she explained have been incredibly supportive after she revealed the news on Instagram back in July.

Taking to her Instagram account at the time, the BBC star penned: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

Alex was truly beaming on Monday, as she reaffirmed that things are so much better and as well as excitedly sharing her enviable Christmas plans!

The brunette beauty revealed she will be heading down to the Cotswolds with the entire family, which includes her beautiful children Teddy, five, Kit, three, and Annie, one, as well as both sets of in-laws to celebrate the big day.

