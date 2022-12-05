Alex Jones shares glassy-eyed family photo: 'Tipped me right over the edge' The One Show presenter is a mum of three

Alex Jones, 45, is a proud mum to three children, Teddy, five, Kit, three and one-year-old Annie. It was her eldest who made her cry this week when she and her husband shared a precious moment watching his Christmas nativity play.

The One Show star took to Instagram Stories to share the emotional moment with her 339,000 followers, admitting: "Little donkey tipped me right over the edge." The mum-of-three is of course referring to the sweet song little donkey which must have featured in her son's nativity performance.

Five-year-old Teddy appeared to be dressed as one of the wise men for the show, in sandals and a crown. Alex and her husband Charlie Thompson posed either side of the budding actor, with big smiles on their faces. Alex looked like she wasn't wearing any eye make-up, clearly pre-empting the tears.

Alex saw her son's nativity play on Monday

What a lovely experience for the proud parents which comes at the end of a difficult year which Alex has branded as a "tricky time".

When the presenter appeared at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, which was held at London's Hilton Hotel on Park Lane she addressed the talk around her personal struggles.

Alex revealed: "Things are much better thank you, everybody, goes through tough times sometimes, people have been so kind…"

The star has three children

Taking to her Instagram account at the time, the BBC star wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

