Alex Jones delights fans with new photos of her sons and baby girl Annie The TV host had some quality family time this weekend

The One Show host Alex Jones has shared some adorable new photos of her three children on her Instagram Stories – a rare treat for fans as the star is notoriously private about her home life.

The TV presenter, 45, posted a selection of snaps of herself, her husband Charlie and their children, Teddy, five, Kit, three, and baby daughter Annie enjoying a fun-packed weekend together, which included a bike ride and a Peppa Pig themed bus trip!

"Sunny Sundays," wrote Alex on a photo of her husband and two sons – little Kit was getting a lift from dad on his shoulders while his older brother Teddy was cycling beside them.

Another snap showed the brothers having a well-earned rest on a park bench with their bikes parked up in front of them.

Bike rides with daddy

Alex also shared a rare picture of her baby girl Annie, who looked so sweet in her mum's sling wearing a pretty white sunhat.

Her famous mum looked super cool in a yellow and black patterned outfit and dark shades."Baby girl," she captioned the shot.

Alex and baby Annie

The family's Peppa Pig bus tour looked absolutely brilliant too, with Alex sharing a photo of her sons tucking into pink Peppa cookies, carrot cupcakes and strawberry macaroons on board. Yum!

The star wrote: "Thanks so much to @brigitsbakery for filling our tummies with so many goodies on the #peppapigbustour yesterday. I think the face says it all!!!"

Those cakes look delicous

We love catching up with Alex's latest family news here at HELLO! – only recently, the busy mum gave us an insight into her morning routine with daughter Annie, which is so heartwarming.

The BBC host shared a picture on her Instagram page of herself cradling baby Annie while she fed her a bottle of milk. She captioned the photo: "Favourite five mins in the morning."

A fun day out for Alex and Charlie's sons

Alex previously posted about parenthood, telling her followers: "You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you you once were. So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you at any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the tenth time.

"Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul. Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy."

