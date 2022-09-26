Alex Jones shares fun family photo with husband and three kids The presenter shared all on Instagram

Alex Jones, 45, enjoyed a fun-filled day out at the weekend with her husband Charlie Thompson and their children Teddy, five, Kit, three and daughter Annie, one.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram Stories to share the adorable photo, showing the boys having a game of bowling with their dad, while Annie stood up behind, observing what was going on.

Alex's husband rarely features on her Instagram, so this was a rare insight into how they spend their weekends when Alex isn't presenting.

The family embarked on a UK staycation in August, soaking up the British sunshine by the coast. Alex shared an array of snaps of the children having fun in the sun.

The family enjoyed a fun Sunday

The star also captured her sons completing puzzles in their dining room ahead of their return to school. As they were busing figuring out the pieces, eldest son Teddy began belting out Single Ladies by Beyoncé. The little one's faces were kept out of view of the camera as they usually are.

Alex's husband Charlie rarely features on her social media

The One Show star previously admitted to having a tough time: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."

She finished by adding: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

Alex is a busy working mum

Unsurprisingly, Alex's fans took to the post to share lots of love and support the busy working mum. And we're so glad the family are enjoying lots of fun activities together.

