Prince William helps brother Harry learn to walk in unearthed childhood photo - look The royal siblings were so close as children

King Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry were adorable as little boys and HELLO! has found the sweetest photos of the siblings together.

In an unearthed picture from October 1985, we see older brother William, then aged three, helping one-year-old Harry learn to walk and the snap is absolutely adorable. William was there to hold Harry's hand as he took his first steps at home in Kensington Palace.

William and Harry's best brotherly moments

The cute photo shows the brothers in matching outfits – William in blue shorts and a checked shirt and Harry in blue dungarees and the same patterned shirt as his big brother. William holds one of Harry's hands while the tot walks barefoot across the carpet.

William helped Harry learn to walk

In the second picture taken on the same day, the brothers play beside each other on their rocking horses – such a sweet and fun way for them to bond with each other, despite their differing ages.

Harry and William on their rocking horses

Their mother, the late Princess Diana, also appeared in some charming photographs taken at Kensington Palace in early October 1985. In one picture, the royal mother knelt behind her sons as they both sat on a piano stool together and smiled as they tapped on the keys.

Mum Diana with her young sons

While dad Charles larked around with the boys, placing baby Harry on William's shoulders.

Dad Charles being playful with his sons

Over the years, we've seen many photos and video clips of the brothers spending time together and enjoying each other's company. We certainly hope William and Harry's current rift is resolved soon.

