Prince William and Prince Harry agree on spending time with their dad – watch unearthed clip

Prince William and Prince Harry agree on spending time with their dad the then-Prince Charles in an unearthed interview with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The archived footage saw the royal brothers agree that they don't get to see their father often in a jokey exchange with award-winning presenters Ant and Dec.

"We've spent a lot of time with your dad over the last year," Dec told the brothers, to which Harry quipped, "More time than us." William then laughed and nodded, adding: "See you at Christmas, yeah?"

The royal brothers were seen laughing about seeing their dad in unearthed clip

The clip was resurfaced on TikTok and made its way to royal fan account @princewillyumofwales on Instagram where fans reacted.

"Hope to see them back together soon," one commented, and: "So sad they were so close," added another, alluding to the royal rift between the brothers.

Harry hopes to reconcile with his father

Prince Harry's latest interview is set to air this week on ITV and one moment sees the Duke of Sussex state he would like to reconcile with his brother, Prince William, and father, but that this is yet to happen. "It never needed to be this way," he began.

"The leaking and the planting… I want a family, not an institution. They feel that it's somehow better to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

William has complimented this father's work ethic

Speaking about his father, William gave a rare comment in the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

"He has amazing personal discipline," William said candidly. "So, he has – and it's frustrated me in the past a lot – he has a routine. The only way to fit all this stuff in is things have to be compartmentalised. The man never stops. I mean when we were kids there was bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him."

