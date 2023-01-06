Are royal babies circumcised? Prince Harry's surprising comments explained The Duke of Sussex made the revelation in his book 'Spare'

In his new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has revealed that he was circumcised as a baby, confirming what many have wondered for years.

In quotes from the book seen by Page Six, the son of King Charles III puts the record straight on whether he had undergone the procedure as a newborn.

Speaking about his return from the North Pole, Harry revealed he had "frostnipped" genitals which took a while to heal. He then explained that while many had believed that his late mother, Princess Diana, had been against circumcision, he was in fact "snipped as a baby".

WATCH: Prince Harry's memoir - the main revelations so far

The NHS website defines male circumcision as 'the surgical removal of the foreskin'. The procedure is normally performed on a day patient basis and is mainly done for either religious or medical reasons.

Harry's revelation has us wondering if male infant circumcision is a tradition in the British royal family.

Prince Harry with his wife Meghan

According to an article in the Evening Standard, the tradition dates way back to King George I. Queen Victoria then continued the custom with her children, as did Edward VII and down the royal male line to the now King Charles and his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The paper adds that Charles and his brothers were circumcised as babies by rabbi Jacob Snowman GP rather than the royal physician.

Prince Harry as a baby with brother William and father Charles

The Telegraph writes of circumcision within the royal family: "It is one of the oddities of the royal family - shared by the majority of the English upper classes - that for many generations they have circumcised their male sons, invariably using a Mohel, the Jewish word for a circumcision practitioner. It was rarely done on medical grounds, nor on religious ones, but was a matter of class."

It is not known if Princes William and Harry have continued the tradition with their own sons. William is dad to Prince George and Prince Louis, while Harry shares his son Archie Harrison with his American wife Meghan Markle.

