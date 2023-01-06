Revealed: The name King Charles wanted for son Harry but Princess Diana forbade Prince Harry was nearly named after another royal but his mother Princess Diana decided against it

The Duke of Sussex is due to release his memoir, Spare, on 10 January and several extracts have already been leaked from the Spanish version, which HELLO! has seen.

In the much-anticipated book, Prince Harry reveals that his father, King Charles, wanted to call him a different name entirely at first, however his mother, the late Princess Diana, was against it. Harry's full name is actually Henry Charles Albert David, with Harry being a known nickname for Henry.

WATCH: Top 5 revelations form Harry's book Spare

In Spare, Harry divulges that initially, his father's first choice of name for him was Albert, but Diana wasn't a fan. Instead, Albert is one of their son's middle names.

Charles and Diana with newborn Prince Harry

Harry writes that his grandmother, the late Queen, adored Queen Victoria and his father wanted to give him the name of her husband, Prince Albert, to begin with but it was vetoed by Diana.

Interestingly, Albert is also the middle name of Charles' brother Prince Andrew.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert

Not many people know that Prince Harry is really called Henry.

At the recent WellChild Awards, the Duke made the personal confession during a chat with the winners of the awards. Talking to a child named Henry, Prince Harry said via video call: "My name is Henry as well. But everyone calls me H."

Diana, Charles and their sons William (right) and Harry (left)

Back in October, Harry's wife Meghan revealed the endearing nickname she has given her husband.

Speaking to Tom Bradby on their ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan let slip what she affectionately calls her husband.

She said: "In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life." She continued: "You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

And in August 2018, the former actress revealed another pet name she has for her husband.

While posing with the cast of the musical Hamilton after a special gala performance, Meghan, worried that she was standing in Harry's way for the group shot, said: "Can you see, my love?"

After some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" and then laughed bashfully while Prince Harry blushed.

