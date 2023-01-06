Prince Harry given birthday present from Diana weeks after her death

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry turned 13 two weeks after his mother Princess Diana's death in August 1997, and while his mum wasn't there to celebrate with him, the royal revealed she'd sorted his birthday gift in advance.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote that he celebrated his 13th birthday at his school, Ludgrove. In the absence of his beloved mother, Harry's aunt, Diana's sister Sarah McCorquodale, gave him the gift his mother had chosen for him before her death.

Diana had purchased an Xbox for her teenage son, because he loved video games, with Harry writing that the gift had made him happy.

By the time Harry celebrated his birthday, on 15 September, Diana was at rest at her family estate, Althorp.

Royal watchers around the globe were surprised to find leaked extracts of Prince Harry's extraordinary memoir, Spare, surfaced days before its publish date.

After the accidental sale in Spain, this resulted in a flurry of explosive revelations from the Duke of Sussex's autobiography, which was due on 10 January.

Prince William and Harry pictured at their mother's funeral

Harry's book isn't the first royal tell-all to cause a stir. His mother's 1992 book, by Andrew Morton, was received with equal interest

Ahead of the launch of Spare, bookshops were under a strict embargo to ensure the autobiography was not released early. There was tight pre-launch security in place to ensure details are not published before then.

Deliveries to bookshops are said to have been scheduled for the day before release to avoid copies being leaked.

But why did Spain release them five days early? According to the Telegraph, booksellers in Valencia were willing to break the strict publication embargo as long as the book sale was not traced back to them.

