Stacey Solomon's cutest baby photos of all time: Rex, Rose and bump From Rose and Rex's milestone moments to the rarely-seen baby photos of Leighton and Zachary - this is too cute!

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash left fans giddy with excitement over the Loose Women star's fifth baby announcement this Christmas.

The presenter's children Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, two-year-old Rex, and baby daughter Rose are expecting their new sibling to arrive as early as next month – as Stacey stunned fans by announcing that she is already eight months pregnant. This means that proud parents Stacey, 33, and Joe, 40, could be sharing a brand new baby pic as soon as February! For fans who can’t wait for their adorable Solomon-Swash baby fix, we have rounded up the cutest baby photos of the brood so far.

Keep scrolling to see the milestone moments, heart-warming snaps and rarely-seen baby photos of the little residents of Pickle Cottage.

Stacey and Rose shared this incredibly tender moment on the wedding day

Among Stacey and Joe's beautiful wedding day photos was a real treasure. Baby Rose dressed in her flower girl ensemble and her bride-to-be mother Stacey shared a tender private moment that fans gushed were "breathtaking" and "photos to cherish forever."

Rex and Joe are almost too cute in their matching hats

Rex couldn’t help but steal the limelight on his dad Joe's 39th birthday back in January 2020 when the father-son duo donned matching hats and cheeky smiles. Fans flooded the comments section with love hearts as soon as Stacey shared the photo on Instagram. One personal detail made it even more special: "This was Rex's present to daddy, matching flat caps or grandad hats as we like to call them."

Stacey and Zach lived every toddlers dream at Hamleys

Fresh from her X Factor glory in 2010, Stacey Solomon took her son Zachary to one of the world's most famous toy stores and the wide-eyed toddler looked awestruck! Stacey’s outing to celebrate Hamleys' 250th birthday looked like every kid's dream come true and this rarely-seen photo captures the moment perfectly.

Leighton was the most adorable baby - Rex takes after him!

Little Leighton had the cutest smile on his face when his mum took him to a celebrity screening of Frozen back in 2013. We love how his long blonde wavy hair is brushed to the side just like Rex’s but he definitely has Stacey's big brown eyes.

Rex shares an incredibly close bond with the family dogs

The incredible bond between four-year-old Rex and the family pets was clear back in May when Stacey presented her three-year-old with a dinosaur-themed birthday cake that unexpectedly featured the family's beloved pet dogs Teddy, Peanut, and Theo who had passed away. Rex loved it the moment he saw it: "Look! That's Peanut, has he got a birthday hat?!" After a moment of suspense and a nervous giggle from mum, Rex adorably exclaimed: "...and Theo! Yay!" Stacey took to Instagram with a happy update last month to confirm that Rex and his two pooches remain “the three best friends that anyone could have”.

The brothers quickly took little Rex under their wings!

Zach and Leighton took their baby brother under their wings during their 2019 summer holiday. Fans were so impressed by how "they've looked after their lil bro so well" and dozens more fans remarked on how "handsome" the trio looked in their matching sunglasses. Stacey captured the fun moment and shared it on Instagram with the caption: "Lads" with crying laughter emojis, and confirmed that "the boys had a lot of fun putting sunglasses on Rexy today!"

Rose's first smile is unforgettable

November 2021 was one to remember – Stacey rushed to Instagram to share the moment that Rose smiled for the very first time with her millions of fans and it was joyous! The ITV star gushed: "Today Rose showed us her happy face for the first time and it was everything". Stacey confessed that the family had done everything they could think of to illicit the giggly reaction: "The faces we pulled and noises we made though, she must have thought 'what are these people?' No wonder she was laughing."

Rose sitting in the sleigh with gnomes as big as her was a winter wonder

Stacey spent a full mother-and-daughter day transforming Pickle Cottage into a Winter Wonderland with little Rose last Christmas and the photo of Rose all wrapped up in her homemade sleigh with gnomes and a fluffy hat garnered adoring comments from hundreds of thousands of fans.

Rose's first forest walk was picture perfect

When Stacey shared this photo of her mini-me daughter Rose standing on her own two feet during an autumn walk in the woods, fans couldn’t believe the growing similarity between mother and daughter.

Stacey and Joe are overwhelmed with joy and there's more to come...

Now that Stacey and Joe have confirmed that baby number five is on their way, it won't be long before fans are treated to more family snaps.

