Top 20 sporty baby names revealed – including one young Prince Kate and William may be raising a future sports star

Is your son or daughter destined for sporting success? If they have names such as David, Kim or Jennifer, then the answer could be yes!

Research from Myprotein Australia has revealed the most popular names for the best sportsmen and women around the world, based on more than 8,500 sporting personalities.

For boys, John, Bill and James made it into the top three spots, with England footballer David Beckham's moniker coming in at number four.

So who is the most sporty in the royal family? Zara Tindall's husband Mike also made it into the top 10, with 134 sports stars boasting the name – which makes sense considering he is a former English rugby union player.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William may also be raising a future sportsman in Prince George, as it was revealed to be the tenth most popular name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously spoken about their eldest son's favourite sports, which include tennis and horse riding. Both George and his sister Princess Charlotte were previously having tennis lessons at Hurlingham Club in London, while George has also hit a ball with his favourite tennis player, Roger Federer.

Prince George's tennis skills even earnt praise from Roger Federer

Asked about George's progress, Roger told reporters Prince George showed promise, adding: "At that stage it's all about just touch the ball. It's already good. Same with my boys."

Among the top baby girl names set for a successful sporting career were Christine, Kim and Anna with 44-49 talented sports stars holding the names – including tennis elite, Anna Kournikova, and two-time rowing World Champion, Kim Brennan.

If you have high hopes your child will win an Olympic gold medal or be crowned the Wimbledon champion, take a look at these names...

Top 10 baby boy names set for sporting stardom:

1. John - 256 sports stars

2. Bill - 171 sports stars

3. James - 155 sports stars

4. David - 142 sports stars

5. Bob - 136 sports stars

6. Mike - 134 sports stars

7. Tom - 133 sports stars

8. Peter - 124 sports stars

9. Jack - 111 sports stars

10. George - 94 sports stars

Top 10 baby girl names set for sporting stardom

1. Christine - 49 sports stars

2. Kim - 45 sports stars

3. Anna - 44 sports stars

4. Mary - 35 sports stars

5. Sarah - 32 sports stars

6. Susan - 29 sports stars

7. Jennifer - 25 sports stars

8. Laura - 22 sports stars

9. Emily - 22 sports stars

10. Julie - 20 sports stars

