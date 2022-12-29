Prince George's surprising connection with Princess Beatrice's stepson The youngsters are both seriously talented

Prince George blew royal fans away with his impressive watercolour painting of a reindeer released on Christmas Day – it's clear to see he takes after his artistic mum Princess Kate. But did you know there's another young member of the family who is equally talented?

Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, is such a keen artist that he's even been branded "baby Picasso" by his mother, Dara Huang. Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a property developer and co-parents Wolfie with his architect ex Dara. With such artistic parents, it's no surprise to see Wolfie pursuing a similarly creative passion.

Princess Eugenie, Wolfie's step-aunt, also has a keen interest in art as she is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Dara often gives her Instagram followers an insight into her son's budding talents and recently asked her followers whether they would be keen to purchase Wolfie's artwork in the name of charity.

She previously shared an impressive video of the youngster's efforts, revealing: "Some moms messaged me for some kids' art tips after seeing Wolfie's paintings and so happy to see kids' results from the world."

Wolfie's parents are architect Dara Huang and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Her followers were shocked by his skills, with one penning: "Wolf has the artistic talent!! He is sooo adorable," and another writing: "He will grow up to do great things and makes you proud!"

Meanwhile, Prince George's reindeer painting left fans amazed earlier this week. The image was released on Christmas Day alongside the caption: "Happy Christmas! [paint emoji] by George."

Prince George is a budding artist too

Royal fans were seriously impressed by the young royal's skills and began flooding the comments section with compliments.

"Very talented George! My little girl loves art and she is very impressed with the festive reindeer. Great job! Wishing you all a very merry Christmas!" penned one follower, and: "Wow. He has a great artistic talent! (an artist's eye and hand) Beautiful artwork!" added another.

Wolfie made his Sandringham debut on Christmas Day

While the youngsters have never been seen together before, Wolfie made a surprise Sandringham debut at the royal family's annual Christmas Day walkabout where he rubbed shoulders with George, nine. We wonder whether they chatted about their shared passion?

As the family left the church after the service, Princess Beatrice, who looked elegant in a forest green belted coat and matching fascinator, held out her hand as Wolfie reached for hers.

Edoardo – who shares one-year-old daughter Sienna with Beatrice – was also seen looking adoringly down at his son.

