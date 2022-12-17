Hilary Swank shares rare picture of blossoming baby bump as she decorates Christmas tree Hilary and husband Philip are expecting twins

Hilary Swank has given fans a rare insight into her pregnancy, sharing a sweet snap of herself decorating the Christmas tree.

The actress, who is expecting twins, was snapped by her husband Philip Schneider adding baubles to the tree in her Colorado home as she wore simple blackleggings and a black crewneck top that showed off her blossoming bump.

"All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s)," she captioned the picture, using the Mariah Carey song to share her excitement for the babies. Also in the picture were her two pet pups, who were hanging out next to the tree.

Hillary announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October; while talking about her new show Alaska Daily, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "that you'd like to share."

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she said to the cheers and applause of the GMA studio.

"And not just of one, but of two," she added, expecting twins with her husband Philip, whom she married in 2018.

Hilary shared the sweet snap with fans

The couple got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

"I'm on cloud nine," the actress told HELLO! in an exclusive interview after their nuptials.

"I'm enjoying the afterglow of a moment with all my loved ones around me. A lot of the time our fantasies are often better than how things actually turn out. But I have to say this exceeded all my expectations."

Hilary and Philip wed in 2018

The Hollywood A-lister, who won two Best Actress Oscars for her game-changing performances in 1999's Boys Don't Cry and then five years later in Million Dollar Baby, married social venture entrepreneur Philip, at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California on Saturday 18 August 2018.

The ceremony was two years after they had first met, having been brought together by mutual friends for a blind date, which, Hilary revealed, started with brunch and didn’t end until after dinner late that night.

