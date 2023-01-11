AGT's Heidi Klum's baby hopes at 49 - all she's said about pregnancy The German model is married to Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum certainly has her hands full with four children, a busy career and a wonderful marriage to her husband.

But that doesn't mean that the star doesn't have room in her life for another addition to the family.

Heidi - who shares her kids with ex-husband, Seal - delivered a baby revelation recently as she opened up about getting pregnant with Tom as she approaches her 50th birthday.

"I mean wanting it and it actually being possible are always two different things," she told The Sun at the pre-filming finale of America’s Got Talent All-Stars.

"The big 50 is just around the corner. And things get harder when you get older. But would I want it? Sometimes I think yes."

She is very aware of the challenges of having children later in life and added: "When the clock ticks when you get older it is not as easy as it was when you are younger."

Heidi says she'd love to have a baby with Tom, but she's aware of her age

As well as being one of the biggest names in the modeling world, Heidi is also a doting mother to four beautiful children, Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16.

She adores being a mom and Tom thrives in his position as stepfather, but she admits it's a scary thing to watch them grow up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard," she told late night TV host James Corden. "Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Heidi has four children with her ex-husband Seal

And co-parenting with Seal - who adopted Heidi's firstborn as a baby - isn't the easiest of things either.

"It's not all rosy-rosy. It just isn't," the AGT judge told Red of managing family life with her ex. "So sometimes it's hard, but then you have to all come together as a family and sometimes everything is just like hopping on clouds. It's just the way it is."

