Everything Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have said about another baby

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are doting parents to daughter Sienna Princess, five, and son Win Harrison, two, as well as raising Ciara's son Future Zahir from her previous relationship, but are the couple set to expand their brood?

With rumours swirling on social media, here's everything Ciara and Russell have said about having another baby…

What has Russell Wilson said about having another baby?

Russell surprised Ciara on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022 with a shock proposal. A proposal for more kids! "Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?" Russell joked to the audience. "I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?" he asked.

Ciara has three children already

The NFL star added: "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

What has Ciara said about having another baby?

Her response to the surprise question? Well, it definitely wasn't a no! "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there." And it has been almost a year since that interview so who knows!

What are the Ciara baby rumours?

The singer recently posted a video rocking a leopard print body suit, and it led fans to speculate about another pregnancy all thanks to her arm position, slightly concealing her tummy.

Ciara's video sparked pregnancy rumours

"Yeah. She is pregnant again! Let's gooooooo!!!!" one follower wrote, and: "He said he wanted one more baby," added another. A third remarked: "I think she's pregnant, that arm cover."

Another video shared on Instagram, this time with Ciara sporting a figure hugging dress, sparked a similar response. "I [spy] a lil bump or something," observed one, while a second agreed: "I thought so too," and a third questioned: "Is that a baby bump I see?"

The stars often share family life online

What have Ciara and Russell said about family life?

In a PEOPLE interview, the stars admitted that their children completely "run the house," but that's the way they like it. "It's been so much fun," Ciara said. "Honestly, it's been a blessing. You know, we got triple the love now." The couple often share fun videos on Instagram with their kids and they are the sweetest family.

