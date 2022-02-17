Ciara shares heartwarming behind-the-scenes video of playful kids during at-home photoshoot The adorable kids loved getting their picture taken

Ciara's family sure knows how to dress up and have fun while doing it.

The singer's husband, Seattle Seahawk's player Russell Wilson, was recently honored with a Bart Starr Award for his football career, and the star shared adorable family portraits prior to the ceremony.

The family absolutely dazzled for the pictures, which included Ciara and Russell's daughter Sienna, four, Win, one, as well as her son Future, with the rapper of the same name, who's seven.

WATCH: Ciara wows in silky dress on romantic beach date with Russell

For the special occasion, the Level Up singer stunned in a white ribbed maxi dress with an exaggerated collar, while the boys looked dapper in coordinating suits, and Sienna stole the show with an adorable pleated pink dress.

Actress Kerry Washington was most impressed, commenting: "You should win an award for getting a family photo where everyone is SMILING! So beautiful!"

The heartwarming video

However it was the behind-the-scenes video Ciara posted of the at-home photoshoot that really had fans fawning over the stunning family.

The adorable video featured various clips of the family getting all glammed-up for the pre-awards photoshoot, and that it wasn't totally easy to get all the kids together still and smiling.

It includes snippets of Sienna getting her hair done and smacking her lips, her and her little brother looking at themselves in the mirror, and Future boldly posing with his jacket over his shoulder, as a crowd cheered him on behind the camera.

The stunning family

It also shows the seven-year-old taking pictures with his loving stepdad, the two sitting down and leaning towards the camera and goofing around.

Ciara captioned the heartwarming video with: "Family shenanigans," and her comment section was flooded with compliments. "Future is so cute!!!! He's grown all the way up!" one fan commented, while another said: "Beautiful family, you are blessed mama," as well as: "Lil Future is a star, so effortless."

