Ciara inspires fans as she opens up about fertility issues with heartfelt story

Ciara and her family are totally basking in baby joy and fans can't help but gush over the news! She took to Instagram to reveal that one of her closest friends, and in fact her husband Russell Wilson's physical therapist, has finally welcomed a baby girl after struggling with fertility issues.

The star shared a lengthy tribute to her friend Amy Atmore, who is clearly part of the family, and grew emotional as she opened up about going through the difficult pregnancy, and multiple miscarriages, alongside her friend.

She shared a photo where she looks happy as can be carrying the newborn, named Aysi, as well as other heartwarming shots of the rest of her family, including her children meeting her for the first time.

"[Amy] has inspired us all so much on her journey to motherhood," she wrote, before saying: "She shared her dreams of being a mommy with @DangeRussWilson and I and how she didn't know if she could have a child…"

Ciara also revealed that: "She tried a few times before and experienced loss every time, and we unfortunately experienced one of her losses with her."

However, she said: "It was so sad, but our faith never wavered! We prayed together, we spoke life, and… a few months later we heard the sweet news that she was pregnant again!!"

The singer appears overjoyed with baby Aysi's arrival

Ciara went on to detail how despite some unexpected issues, – the baby was born prematurely at 29 weeks and spent four months in the NICU – after several surgeries, she announced: "Four months later she's with us! Aysi's thriving and adding more joy to the world!"

Using Amy's story to inspire and support fans going through similar experiences, she added: "I wanted to share this beautiful story to tell whoever needs it….Don't ever give up!! The moment you feel like you want to give up can be your breakthrough!

The Wilson's were right by Amy's side through it all

"A new life can happen! Literally! To all my women with hopes of becoming a mom, keep believing!! Keep speaking life!! Anything is possible when you believe!!"

The heartwarming story had fans rushing to inundate both the new mom with congratulations as well as Ciara with grateful messages for sharing the story. They wrote: "She's so precious and she's got all the baby fat to love on! She's beautiful and such a blessing," and: "Thank you for sharing as it will definitely give someone hope that it is possible!" as well as: "Such a beautiful story! Aysi is a miracle."

