Stacey Solomon shows off growing baby bump in most daring look to date The Loose Women star is pregnant with her fifth child

Stacey Solomon slipped into the most striking aquamarine blue dress on Thursday as she stepped out for a TV interview with Lorraine Kelly.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-four shared a stunning picture of herself posing for a mirror selfie in her luxurious Essex mansion.

WATCH: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon makes candid comment about daughter Rose

Loading the player...

The Loose Women star looked breathtaking in her figure-hugging maxi dress which did well to accentuate her growing baby bump.

Stacey paired her sophisticated number with a pair of tan suede boots, a nude manicure and gold jewellery.

Stacey donned a bold blue dress

In terms of hair and makeup, the former X Factor contestant elevated her smart getup with a sweep of bronzed makeup, peachy blush, fluttery eyelashes and a glossy lip.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's cutest baby photos of all time: Rex, Rose and bump

LOOK: Celebrities expecting babies in 2023: Stacey Solomon, Blake Lively and more

Alongside the gorgeous snap, Stacey penned: "Happy Thursday… Up and out bright and early this morning to go and see @lorraine to talk all things @sortyourlifeoutbbcone [teary eye emoji] bump feels so low now like I want to walk around with a crane holding it up [laughing face emoji]."

Joe and Stacey tied the knot in July 2022

The TV star is currently eight months pregnant with her fifth child – and her due date is just around the corner! The star is poised to welcome her third child with husband Joe Swash, expanding their current brood comprising sons Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Rex three and baby daughter, Rose. Joe is also a doting father to son, Harry, 15.

The 33-year-old shared news of her surprise pregnancy back in December 2022. Taking to Instagram, the celeb posted a sweet video of herself presenting her husband Joe with a positive pregnancy test.

Stacey is set to welcome her fifth child

In a touching caption, she wrote: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Fans raced to congratulate the lovebirds, with one writing: "I'm sobbing… Congratulations guys," whilst a second noted: "I've tears running down my face. Massive CONGRATULATIONS to you my beautiful and to Joe and the whole family".

"Another pickle!! Congratulations, we're so happy for you both!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "This is amazing news!!! Congratulations to you all lovely."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.