Stacey Solomon is pregnant! Loose Women star announces baby number five in sweetest way

Stacey Solomon has announced that she will be welcoming baby number five with her husband Joe Swash in 2023.

The Loose Women star - who is already a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose - took to Instagram to announce the joyous news on Wednesday, alongside a touching video where she showed husband Joe Swash the positive pregnancy test.

In a touching caption, she wrote: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Stacey, 33, Joe, 40, and their kids are currently spending the holidays together in their Essex home.

The ITV presenter's 5.4 million strong Instagram fanbase rushed to congratulate her, with one saying: "CONGRATULATIONS! Im due in March so can’t wait to see all the baby spam!" and a second added: "No way !!! Stacey baby content is what I live for ! How absolutely wonderful!"

Stacey and Joe's brood of four is growing

Stacey's baby news means that her £1.2 million Pickle Cottage home is going to become a very busy household.

Stacey had managed to keep her family news well under wraps - most fans genuinely didn't see the baby announcement coming. Back in September 2021, the former X Factor star even told You Magazine that Rose would be her last child. "We want to be the best parents we can," the busy mum explained, adding: "this is enough."

When Stacey announced her fourth pregnancy with Joe in June 2021, she revealed that they had been trying to grow their family for a while, but had suffered several miscarriages.

She shared a post on Instagram and wrote: "For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times" with an accompanying image of a medical document reading 'complete miscarriage'.

She continued: "We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…"

Stacey treasured each moment during her pregnancy with Rose

Stacey paused to savour the special moments leading up to Rose's birth and posted lots of lovely baby bump photos on Instagram captioned: "I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn’t document growing him. We didn’t think we would get to do it all again so I'm taking all the pictures I can."

Stacey has clearly loved every minute of her time at home with her preschool-aged children Rex and Rose in the lead-up to Christmas. The trio have been on autumnal walks with their mum, and Stacey revealed that she had the "best day" creating a Winter Wonderland with Rose while the boys were at school.

