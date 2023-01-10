Stacey Solomon displays blossoming baby bump in adorable family photo

Stacey Solomon is currently pregnant with her fifth child, and on Monday, the Loose Women star sparked a fan reaction with a seriously sweet family photo.

Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor contestant, 33, delighted fans with a stunning baby bump snapshot featuring her husband Joe Swash, sons Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and baby daughter, Rose.

Posing in front of a full-length mirror, Stacey and her family matched in comfy oatmeal-hued outfits. The mum-to-be looked gorgeous in a stylish ensemble featuring a roll neck knitted jumper and a pair of high-waisted lounge pants.

Joe, meanwhile, beamed from ear to ear as he held little Rose on his shoulders, holding onto her tiny arms for added safety. Continuing the beige theme, the doting dad donned a matching tracksuit set from Nike.

Stacey and Joe share two children together

In the caption, Stacey gushed: "My Heart [heart emoji] Finally managed to get us all in one picture. It's the strangest most amazing feeling thinking how they all started out like bump."

She went on to say: "And now Zach has outgrown us all & Leighton isn't far behind. And yes, they asked for a tracksuit for Xmas and I purposely bought them matching ones as a present to myself [laughing face emoji] When they put them on yesterday I couldn't resist a picture."

Fans were quick to heap praise on Stacey, with her friend Mrs Hinch writing: "I LOVE this! Such a beautiful picture, beautiful family [heart emoji] next magical chapter to being," whilst a second follower remarked: "Oh my goodness, love this pic and so excited for the new arrival."

The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2022

"Gorgeous family pic! Love the 50 shades of beige too!" noted a third, and a fourth added: "I can't cope with your bump [heart eye emoji] like one minute you weren't pregnant and then the next you're ready to pop." Stacey's touching update comes after the mother-of-four appeared to accidentally reveal the gender of her unborn child.

Earlier this month, the TV star treated her fans to a touching video of her latest ultrasound. Whilst Stacey has thus far remained tight-lipped about the gender of her baby, at one point the presenter appeared to refer to her baby as a "he."

Stacey looked radiant

She said: "Me and Joe are sitting here having a full-blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got… Because yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and the sonographer lady was so incredible that she got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.

"And Joe thinks it's got his mouth and I think he's got my mouth. He's got my lips."

