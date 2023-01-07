Stacey Solomon shows off blossoming baby bump in stunning new pregancy update and fans are obsessed Stacey Solomon is married to actor Joe Swash…

Stacey Solomon took to social media with the sweetest photo of herself proudly displaying her baby bump on Saturday.

Sharing the fabulous photo on her Instagram account, the Loose Women star, 33, couldn't look happier as she caressed her tummy whilst rocking an ultra-glamorous in a long-sleeve cream midi dress.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Hello little one… Or not so little. Won’t have this bump for long so I’m determined to take more pictures, brushed my hair today so I took the opportunity. Happy Friday everyone."

The singer is positively beaming in the stunning snap which was taken in her lavish Essex home Pickle Cottage.

Stacey looked incredible

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the post, some who had questions about her journey. One follower asked: "You look stunning. Will you be finding out the sex of this pickle?"

Others simply couldn't get over how incredible the mum-to-be looked with another follower writing: "Looking beautiful as always. Enjoy the last month of pregnancy." A third penned: "Can we just appreciate how amazing you look pregnant."

The star is already a doting mother to four beautiful children, Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and Rose, one. Baby number five will be a welcome addition to the siblings who all appear to have such an incredible bond.

The siblings have such a special bond

On Thursday, Stacey shared a touching moment between Zachary and Rose where her youngest was captured sweetly giving her oldest brother a kiss but revealed it was actually a cheeky tactic to get him to give her some of his pasta!

Captioning the clip, Stacey wrote: "She's not silly [laughing face emoji]. Us thinking she's just randomly loving her brother but she really wanted Zach's pasta."

She then shared a photo of Zach succumbing to his little sister and feeding her a piece of pasta and added: "She got what she wanted in the end. Rose: 1, Zachery: 0."

