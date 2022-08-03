Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce they are expecting their third child So exciting!

Congratulations are in order for the Legend-Teigen household! Chrissy Teigen has announced that her and husband John Legend are expecting their third child.

The star has been open with fans before about her fertility struggles and the difficulties she has faced trying to get pregnant, and took them along the heartbreaking process of her miscarriage in September 2020, after 20 weeks of a complicated pregnancy, which included a partial placenta abruption diagnosis.

The model took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, expressing the anxiety she had felt of finally sharing the family news.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote, alongside a mirror selfie of her in her closet sporting mesh underwear and a cropped t-shirt.

Chrissy was transparent about her journey with IVF, writing: "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

She admitted to fans the nerves she had felt when it came to revealing her pregnancy following the devastating loss of the baby the family had decided to name Jack.

The star's bump shot is as sweet as it gets

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she explained.

The soon to be mom-of-three admitted: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Chrissy was inundated with support from fans rooting for her and her family

She concluded her exciting announcement by joking about how hard it had been to keep the secret, and immediately congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities alike, with Andy Cohen writing: "Mazel !!!! So happy for you," and Katie Couric: "Congratulations, Chrissy! So happy for you and John!"