John Legend and Chrissy Teigen list their stunning $18million New York penthouses – see inside The couple had hoped to combine the properties in Manhattan's Nolita neighbourhood

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have an eye for real estate, and have renovated and sold several properties for profit in recent years.

However, the couple have decided to step away from a big home renovation project they had planned in New York after realising it would impact their work and family life in Los Angeles too much.

John and Chrissy had bought two neighbouring penthouses in Nolita, Manhattan, and planned to combine them into one huge residence on two floors, with over 3,300 square feet of rooftop terraces boasting incredible views of the city skyline.

The finished penthouse would have boasted six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with a total of 6,164 square feet of living space. However, they have now listed the two penthouses for $18million (£13.3million) with Noble Black, Jennifer Stillman, David Son and Corinne Cahlon, all of Douglas Elliman, New York City, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their New York penthouses

Speaking of the decision to step away from the project, John recently told The Wall Street Journal: "We've realised that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."

The couple had planned to combine the properties to make one large penthouse

John and Chrissy are now planning to find another New York home that will be less work, but it will have a lot to live up to! The properties they had bought are as beautiful as you would imagine, with exposed brick walls, large windows that flood the space with natural light, and their own landscaped roof terraces.

The couple are selling the penthouses for $18million

Unique details in the properties include a glass-front wine cellar located underneath the stairs, and a translucent light-up island bar in the kitchen, which serves as a striking focal point.

John and Chrissy currently live in a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom property in Beverly Hills, which features a bedroom suite with a private balcony and walk-in wardrobes, a bar, a 500-square-foot media room, and even a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Outside, there is a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool, a fire pit, and a pool house.

