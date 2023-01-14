Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's youngest daughter faces bittersweet year ahead The couple are raising two children together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters are growing up fast - too fast!

The pair are proud parents to Faith 12, and Sunday, 14, and this year promises to be a difficult one for them as their youngest will become a teenager.

The Undoing actress and country music star are determined to be present parents and they always make time for their children, no matter how hectic their work schedules become.

WATCH: Keith Urban gives very real insight into marriage to Nicole Kidman

Loading the player...

And they'll be cherishing every moment they have with both of their girls as the teenage years loom.

While watching Faith turn 13 will be challenging, it'll also be embraced by Nicole, who has spoken about how she navigates her daughters getting older.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer shares look at rehab recovery as she continues to heal from injury

TRENDING NOW: Goldie Hawn's private son Wyatt to expand family with famous wife? All we know

In fact, in an interview with Dujour she likened being a mom to a swimming pool: "As a parent, you’re the wall. They want to hold onto you and know you’re there, and then when they kick off, they want to know you’re there, too."

Nicole and her daughters working on The Undoing together

It's tough to strike a balance as a working mom, but Nicole insists it's a priority.

"I have this huge desire to be there for them," she added.“I don’t want to miss their bedtimes. That bedtime is so deeply important for me. We talk. We try to have some consistency.

TRENDING: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce arrival of third baby in unexpected way

POPULAR: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey's Hawaiian home is truly jaw-dropping - see inside

"The biggest consistency is 'I’m here and I love you and that will never change.' It’s a constant balance."

Both Nicole and Keith adore parenthood

While their work takes them away from the family home, Nicole and Keith have a rule in their household.

"We never leave the kids," she revealed. "One of us is always there."

And as for how she feels about raising her two young ladies?

"There are so many things. But it's a joy," Nicole said. "It's a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I'm discovering them day by day. I love it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.