Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters are so tall in new photos from family vacation

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ensure their hectic work schedules never interfere with spending quality time with their children and most recently they've all been together on vacation in Australia.

The actress and her country music superstar husband treated Faith and Sunday to a trip on a private jet and photos published by the Daily Mail show the girls are growing up fast.

Nicole, Keith and their offspring were photographed strolling across the tarmac in Sydney to board the aircraft.

They looked carefree and casual with the girls following in their mom's fashion footsteps and donning jeans and sneakers.

Both girls had their hair tied back in neat ponytails and it's not going to be long until they're as tall as Nicole.

While in Australia, they delighted fans with their surprise appearance at a kebab shop in Sydney.

Nicole's children have grown a lot since they appeared in the show The Undoing

The star-studded couple celebrated Christmas Down Under following time apart. Big Little Lies star Nicole has been spending time in Hong Kong to film the Amazon series Expats.

On her return to Sydney, Keith greeted her at the airport with their daughters Sunday and Faith. It was an emotional family reunion and at Christmas, Nicole said: "Wishing you the loveliest of holidays."

After the festivities, Nicole and Keith enjoyed a day at the beach where they were spotted getting a bite to eat at Manly Seaside Kebabs.

Nicole and Keith rarely share photos of their children

Happily the lovers posed for a cute photo together sending fans absolutely wild. Nicole looked stunning in sunglasses and a beach hat while her husband Keith wore a baseball cap with his sunglasses clipped to his T-shirt.

The kebab shop posted the picture with the caption: "Our local legends always supporting us. #muchlove #nicolekidman #keithurban."

