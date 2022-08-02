Keith Urban receives support from stepdaughter Bella Cruise while away from family on tour The singer and wife Nicole Kidman are currently apart

Keith Urban shares two daughters with his wife, Nicole Kidman, but he's also a stepfather to the children she adopted with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

While neither Nicole nor Keith often talk publicly about their relationship with Bella and Connor Cruise, it's clear they're supportive of one another's lives.

Artist, Bella, 29 - who lives in London with her husband, Max Parker - took to Instagram recently and reacted to a post from Keith.

The country music star was having a blast, messing about on a drift-kart through an empty stadium ahead of one of his performances while on tour.

He received a multitude of comments and likes, including an unexpected one from Bella, who normally reserves her use of social media to showcase her artwork.

The kind gesture comes at a difficult time for Keith and Nicole who are now going to be living apart for a while as he continues his tour into December.

Keith's fun video received a 'like' from Bella Cruise

The actress and their daughters, Faith and Sunday, aren't expected to tour with him, meaning their tight-knit family will be separated.

On the bright side, he is finishing up the tour in Melbourne, Australia, where they spend much of their time.

Although both parents have a very full schedule when it comes to their work, Nicole and Keith insist upon being present parents to their girls. "We never leave the kids," she revealed. "One of us is always there."

Bella was adopted by Nicole Kidman and her ex-husband Tom Cruise during their marriage

And as for how she feels about raising her two young ladies? "There are so many things. But it's a joy," Nicole said. "It's a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I'm discovering them day by day. I love it."

While there were reports that both Bella and Connor were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

Nicole and Keith are spending time apart while he tours

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

