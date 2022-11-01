Camila Alvez and Matthew McConaughey heap praise on their talented son as they share family video The couple are proud parents to three kids

Camila Alvez and Matthew McConaughey have an incredibly tight-knit family and they adore being parents to their trio of gorgeous children.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram recently to share her pride over their youngest son, Livingston, and added a video of the family all enjoying a special day together.

Camila posted a clip of them cheering on Austin FC soccer cub with all the other supporters in the stand.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey is tricked by his wife and children on Father's Day

She wrote: "Our 9 year old son edited this video after the game yesterday!! I want to share to show love and appreciation to our team EVERYONE INVOLVED, the FANS, the SUPPORTERS, the FAMILY the love and the Culture of @austinfc making it to the semifinals being on the league for only 2 years."

She continued: "Sending love and gratitude! And yes that’s me, Matthew and the kids thumping our chests with the support group! So much love and Livingston pretty good edit love with the right music and everything!!! For a 9 year old."

Sure enough, the famous family - including Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine - could be seen in the crowds thumping their chests and cheering with delight.

Camila was proud of her son who edited the video together

Camila, Matthew and their children now live in Austin, Texas after relocating from Malibu, California. The brood have been embracing all that nature has to offer, and it suits them.

The model previously shared a beautiful photo of all three of the children posing by the sea at sunset. She simply captioned it: "9, 12, 14," referencing the ages of her kids.

The post came not long after Matthew and Camila's oldest child turned 14.

Matthew and Camila's children are growing up fast

At the time, Camila gushed about their firstborn with a sweet tribute: "Time flies… whatever it is that brings you joy experience fully as that exact experience will never happen again," she began.

"Levi just turned 14 the other day!!" she added. "He changed my life forever and keeps on doing it for the better! Thank you my love! Vida in this picture, 12 now, and look her admiration to her little brother Livingston, age 9 now… time flies."

