Serena Williams and little Olympia stun fans with cutest mini-me look yet

Serena Williams is loving retirement from tennis, but her mini-me daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, five, is keeping her mom in shape as fans saw in their adorable new video.

The 41-year-old sports star turned fashion designer took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself with her daughter Olympia, dancing and performing intensive squat jumps in the cutest matching pyjamas! Serena's comfy-looking PJs were covered in white hearts with a bright red trim to match her daughter's as the pair leapt around in their ginormous bathroom which was accessorized with touches of pink. Fans described their latest style twinning as "mother daughter goals."

Serena captioned the video: "Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia", and then shared photos of the duo showcasing their yoga skills as they wound down for bedtime.

The star's fans cooed over the precious insight into Serena's homelife. "Why would two people be this cute," one wrote, while everyone in the comments loved the matching clothing and another gushed: "Have pjs ever been cuter?" A third fan agreed: "Love the matching PJs!"

Selena Gomez took the time to join in and exclaimed, "Stop it!," at how fabulous the video was.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 39, are regularly praised by fans for how they introduce Olympia to endless fun and games from traditional board games to playing dress up. "O looks just terrific! Y’all are doing a great job with her!!" wrote another approving fan.

Tennis fans are clearly still pining after Serena on the tennis court though. "The Australian open is so boring without you…" wrote one supporter and another joined in to say: "I miss you on the tennis court!!"

Serena will be garnering a whole new fanbase with her fashion line Sincerely You proving to be a hit with bodycon dresses in cheerful hues.

