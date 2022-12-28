Serena Williams wows in dazzling form-fitting mini dress

Serena Williams is the incredible Wimbledon and Grand Slam champion turned fashion designer who is proving to be the premier model for her line of form-fitting mini dresses and fans are in awe.

Hot off her appearance in the hit Netflix movie 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' starring Daniel Craig, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself rocking a striking silver bodycon dress which emphasised incredibly toned arms and washboard abs. The combination of the high turtleneck with the thigh-skimming hemline of the dress elevated the former athlete's look impressively.

Serena appeared almost regal as she lounged among soft furnishings and neutral decor for her photoshoot. The choice of delicate stiletto sandals and large, luscious curls were all that was needed to make maximum impact.

The mother of one tagged her Instagram Story with the details of her outfit and revealed that it was the 'Austen Mini', which ensured that her 16 million-strong following knew where to shop the look.

Serena's metallic mini made maximum impact

Serena previously shared a brief glimpse of this sensational mini dress from her Sincerely, You collection, on the eve of the US release of Glass Onion, which aired 23 November stateside.

Between the fabulous fashions and Serena's highly anticipated cameo role, fans couldn't contain their excitement over the former athlete's glamourous teaser…

"She is so gorgeous, the skin is popping I love the pose and the dress is stunning" gushed one fan over Serena's luminous beauty look. "Beautiful dress, and picture", another fan concurred. One particularly keen fan summarized the resounding responses of many fashionistas with an impassioned: "…There is no word that describes her majesty except 'Perfection'."

The dress that Serena never wanted to take off

Just before Christmas, Serena wowed fans in an opulent blue velvet dress from her Sincerely, You collection. The 'Zephyr Midi' dress was a hit with followers, and the star loved the dreamy blue outfit so much that she confessed: "I'm never taking this dress off."

