Loose Women star Christine Lampard melted the hearts of her followers as she took to her social media on Thursday to share a photo of her children.

Hiding their faces from the camera, the mum-of-two revealed just how curly the hair of Patricia and Freddie had gotten and they looked so sweet. The pair were sat together as they watched a children's show on their device in their pyjamas; Patricia styled out a purple outfit while Freddie looked adorable in a blue jumper that was covered in stars.

With a simple caption, the mum gushed over her children, enthusing: "The curls are getting curlier."

Fans were quick to take to the comments as one posted: "Gorgeous, both got their mummas curls," and a second added: "Oh my goodness…. These two are like a pears soap advert. Little pears soap babies."

A third commented: "Beautiful, and they can save you a fortune," while a fourth shared: "Can't believe the curls, or the colour!! Lovely children."

Meanwhile, a fifth joked about Christine's Loose Women co-stars as they teased: "Thought it was Nadia to start with."

Christine was in love with the curls on her children

The star's last post was shared on Christmas Eve and it captured the festive magic as it featured daughter Patricia watching a live Santa tracker on the TV screen.

Fans rushed to post heartwarming messages on the post, with one writing: "My girls used to love the Santa tracker! So sweet."

The star shares her children with husband Frank Lampard

Another said: "How many years have I done that with my kids! Nowadays they are all out in bars on Christmas Eve though! Merry Christmas to you and Frank!"

A third post read: "Bless her… Merry Christmas to the Lampards." A fourth follower added: "Who needs the polar express? We will have this on all day too."

As well as her own children, Christine has a close bond with her stepdaughters, Isla and Luna, who she has known since they were young. They are Frank's daughters from a previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

