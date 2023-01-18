Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals sweetest tribute after welcoming first baby Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly Come Dancing

Congratulations are in order for Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton who recently welcomed the arrival of their first child – a daughter called Minnie.

Sharing the joyous news online, Strictly star Kevin posted a heartwarming photo of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents". And doting mum Stacey shared her own sweet snapshot alongside the caption: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x".

And on Wednesday, the loved-up couple raced to share the sweetest congratulatory poem written by TFL members.

Taking to Instagram, Kevin posted a photograph of the lengthy tribute which read: "Congratulations Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton on the birth of your baby daughter Minnie, it really is such wonderful news; magical memories will be made and new adventures will be had with moments to enjoy.

The sweet public tribute

"From cuddles, kisses and first words, to the time Minnie first tries on her dancing shoes. The legendary TV presenter and dancing queen and the performing triple threat King Kev now have a little princess to cherish."

Thrilled with the public message, Kevin captioned his post: "So lovely @allontheboard," followed by a white heart emoji.

The loved-up couple welcomed their first child

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts, with one writing: "How nice of them to do this [heart eye emoji] Congratulations Kevin and Stacey, and welcome to the world Minnie!" whilst a second enthused: "Oh this is so lovely".

A third delighted follower remarked: "Awwww congratulations to you both on the birth of baby Minnie," and a fourth chimed: "Beautifully said," followed by three red heart emojis.

The heartfelt public tribute comes after Stacey and Kevin shared their happy baby news via Instagram on Tuesday. The smitten couple first crossed paths on the Set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series.

Stacey shared her baby news in August

The dancing duo successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before announcing their pregnancy news in August 2022.

