Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton inspired by this celeb baby name trend? The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing and have just welcomed their first child

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have welcomed their first baby together, a little girl, and shared their happy news on their Instagram pages on Tuesday.

On Instagram Stories, Kevin shared a photograph of an envelope that revealed the couple's choice of name for their daughter. It read: "Minnie's parents", and the Strictly dancer dad captioned his post, "Our daughter Minnie is here."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off bare baby bump

Minnie is such an adorable name, and one instantly thinks of Disney's cute Minnie Mouse, as well as famous actress Minnie Driver, who was actually born 'Amelia'.

The actress Minnie Driver

According to nameberry.com, the girl's name Minnie means "of the mind, intellect".

The site reveals that the moniker Minnie was the fifth or sixth most popular name through the 1880s, so we're seeing a comeback of this pretty vintage name.

Minnie was also a character in Dicken's Little Dorrit. More recently, several celebrities have named their daughters Minnie.

In 2013, the Bridesmaids actress Maya Rudolph called her fourth child Minnie Ida, presumably after her mother, the singer Minnie Riperton. She had kept the name private but TMZ reported having seen the birth certificate.

The actress Maya Rudolph

Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens gave birth to her second child in 2014, announcing on Twitter that she named her daughter Minnie Blossom.

While Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack and his wife Lisa chose the sweet moniker for their third child, who arrived in February 2018, named Minnie Theodora.

Rachel Stevens and her daughter Minnie

We wonder if Stacey and Kevin were influenced by these fellow stars?

No doubt the couple are enjoying being in their 'baby bubble' right now as they adjust to life as new parents. They are yet to share a picture of their first born daughter.

They announced their pregnancy back in August with Kevin sharing a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

The lovebirds first met when partnered together on BBC dance competition Strictly back in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

