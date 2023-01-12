Stacey Dooley's baby: Fans convinced Strictly star has given birth The Strictly star is expecting her first child with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley is already on maternity leave, awaiting the arrival of her firstborn with partner Kevin Clifton, but her loyal following seem to think that the star could have given birth already – and here's why…

The Strictly Come Dancing star is an avid Instagrammer, regularly updating her Stories and feed with updates on her home life and work projects, but for the past five days her account has remained dormant. Neither has her partner shared an Instagram update for five days.

Plus, Stacey's last grid post six days ago was also very cryptic with just a snail emoji as her caption. Perhaps indicating that baba Clifton's arrival has been a little slow?

The star has showcased her pregnancy journey online

The photo was of one of her beautiful curated shelves within her home, including a candle and an incense stick burning, perhaps two things to relax the star as she neared the birth of her first child.

Fans took to the comments section to speculate whether the star has in fact already given birth. "You've gone quiet on us @sjdooley so I'm hoping your baby is here and you are both enjoying parenthood and being in your baby bubble [praying hands emoji]," wrote one. "Convinced she's had the baby," added another. A third penned: "Hope everything works out well for you, Kevin and baby."

PERSONAL: Stacey Dooley reveals 'chaotic' moment she broke pregnancy news to Kevin

We certainly can't wait to see Stacey and Kevin's new bundle of joy when he/she arrives!

Back in December, the journalist faced criticism after she shared a snapshot of herself preparing for maternity leave.

Stacey penned: "My penultimate day of work before the baby comes. I haven't got a steriliser yet, but I have got this completely impractical bag for expectant mothers so DON'T WORRY, (I'm gonna be great at this clearly [laughing face emoji]."

The presenter faced online backlash

A few followers shared negative comments like: "If you're breastfeeding you won't need a steriliser… problem solved!" and: "Hate to break it to you but you may need a bag that's a tad bigger...."

However, others were more supportive of the expectant mum, with, "You will make all the right decisions for you and your baby," among the comments.

