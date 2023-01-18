Jenna Bush Hager shares update on life at home following family expansion The Today with Hoda and Jenna star has even more to care for

Jenna Bush Hager just gave her followers the sweetest little update on her life and how she's been spending more quality time with family lately.

The Today Show anchor shared a photo dump featuring snaps alongside her husband Henry Hager and even one of their daughters, which looked to be Poppy.

However, cozied up in one of the shots was the latest addition to the family, a cute kitten they'd recently adopted named Holly.

Other shots featured Henry running along the beach and the Today host getting to take advantage of some of the lighter winter weather.

"Life lately," was simply what she termed her photographs, and she immediately received a barrage of compliments, many from her co-stars.

"Such beautiful happiness!" Dylan Dreyer wrote, while Savannah Guthrie simply quipped: "Life good," and Sheinelle Jones simply shared a slew of heart emojis.

Jenna shared an update on her life with family

"I love these smiles I can see the love in your faces," one fan gushed, and another also said: "Jenna you are the spitting image of you lovely mother."

The news of Holly being welcomed into the household was one that Jenna broke on Today with Hoda and Jenna alongside eldest daughter Mila during her guest appearance back in December.

"Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

She also adorably gave insight into what the dynamic in the house would be with the kitten and her younger siblings, Poppy and Hal.

The Today host is a mom-of-three

After revealing that Holly would be sleeping in her room, and when asked whether Poppy would also want the kitten to sleep with her, she cheekily said: "Yeah, but I already told her she might get to sleep with her sometimes if she's nice to me."

