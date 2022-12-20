Jenna Bush Hager makes daughter Mila's dream come true as they reveal new addition to the family Just in time for the holidays!

Jenna Bush Hager is all about change this holiday season, and following her family's big move from New York to neighboring Connecticut, they have more change coming their way.

The star already made her three kids' dreams come true by moving them to a big house with an expansive backyard, and now she is making yet another dream come true, particularly her daughter Mila's, with the addition of a new member of the family.

Joining Mila, nine, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three, is Holly, the Hager-Bush household's new family kitten.

Mila herself announced the news on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, while making a surprise special appearance on the show's 20 December installment.

School is officially out for the young tween, and not only is her mom letting her tag along on the show, but prior to getting to studio 1A, she made the day and the end of school extra special by taking her to pick out her new pet.

"Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

Mila's surprise appearance and announcement were too cute

"We went and met the kitten we're gonna adopt," the mom-of-three then confirmed, with her daughter adding with a smile that they planned on naming her Holly.

Co-host Hoda Kotb asked all the right questions, wondering what color she was ("brown"), and receiving a resounding yes from the fourth grader when she asked if she would take good care of her.

Jenna commemorated her family's move by writing in their holiday card: "The Hagers are home for the holidays," and: "Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground."

In quite the heartwarming revelation, she confessed that she has been dreaming of having a kitten "since I was two."

She also adorably gave insight into what the dynamic in the house would be with the kitten and her younger siblings, revealing that Holly would be sleeping in her room with her, and when asked whether Poppy would also want the kitten to sleep in her room, she cheekily said: "Yeah, but I already told her she might get to sleep with her sometimes if she's nice to me."

