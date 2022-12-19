Jenna Bush Hager commemorates first Christmas in new house with adorable photo of her children Her three kids look adorable in the family's holiday card

Jenna Bush Hager and her family have quite a lot to celebrate this holiday season, and their Christmas this year will be extra special.

The star and her husband, Henry Hager, recently moved their family from their TriBeCa home off to neighboring Connecticut, making the transition from a city apartment to a suburban home.

The couple, who married in 2008, have three children; Mila, nine, Poppy Louise, seven, and Hal, three.

The family commemorated their big move, and their first Christmas in the new house, in their 2022 Christmas family photo, where the children absolutely steal the show.

Jenna revealed the photo for the first time on the Today Show, and it captures her kids perfectly making use of the big backyard they now get to enjoy.

It sees the three siblings clad in cozy winter clothes – Mila in a gray coat, Poppy in a baby pink sweater, and their youngest brother in a cable knit blue sweater layered over a plaid shirt – sitting on a rock amid towering trees.

The photo is just too cute

Ever the big sisters, Mila and Poppy are adorably leaning over to plant kisses on their little brother, who is endearingly placing his little hand on one of his sister's faces.

Honoring their first Christmas in their new home, the card reads: "The Hagers are home for the holidays," as well as: "Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground. Happy Holidays."

Their new home is already decked out for the holidays

Jenna previously opened up about how much it meant to her to be able to move and raise their kids in a home away from the bustling city, and that the move particularly impacted, positively, her daughter Mila.

Reflecting on change with her co-host Hoda Kotb, the mother-of-three held back tears as she revealed that her tween wrote for a school assignment that her new school made her feel "free" and that there was truly a place for her there.

