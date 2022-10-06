Jenna Bush Hager in tears as she recalls announcing her pregnancy to Today colleagues Always looking out for each other

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have an unbreakable bond that is palpable through the screen, but Jenna's latest story further proves how she has always had her co-star's back.

The two hosts were overcome with tears on the latest episode of 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, as they opened up about their journeys with motherhood.

The mother-of-three made her co-star quite emotional, and proved she has always looked out for her from the start, when she confessed why it was so hard to tell her she was pregnant with her third child, Hal.

The two were initially discussing when they first decided they wanted babies, and whether it was something they dreamed of at an early age.

Jenna admitted that ever since she was a little girl she had dreamed of being a mom, and quickly got choked up thinking about it having come true.

However, while it was certainly her dream come true, she revealed that the timing of her pregnancy with Hal caused her a lot of conflicting emotions, as it happened right when she took on the hosting role next to Hoda.

Hoda adopted her daughter Haley Joy in 2017, and Hope Catherine in 2019

She admitted: "I felt greedy, because I had two babies already, and I knew you wanted another baby, and I remember thinking like, 'How am I going to say this, this is hard,' and I couldn't and cried."

She then recalled her tears making her co-host think she wasn't going to take the job, to which she then told her: "No, I just want to tell you I'm pregnant, and I know you want a baby, and I know it's going to happen for you. It felt like I was taking away some of your dreams."

Jenna's son Hal turned three on 2 August

Hoda immediately shed tears in return, as she said she remembered that day vividly, and that: "The idea that what I might have been feeling was playing into this moment was so foreign to me…"

She recalled Jenna saying: "I'm sad because I know you want it too," a moment which she said changed everything for their friendship. "In that moment I was like, 'I will ride or die with this one,'" she said through tears.

