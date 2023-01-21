Joanna Gaines shares rare video of youngest son: 'Growing up too fast' Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to five children

Joanna Gaines shared a video of her youngest son on Friday - but left many fans surprised by how tall he was now.

The Magnolia Network star's son Crew is four and, as you can see in the video below, was writing on his notepad with a white cuddly dinosaur toy perched on his shoulder. Joanna simply captioned the video with a heart emoji but it was the young boy's abilities that had many taking to the comments section to share their shock at how he was "growing up too fast".

WATCH: Joanna Gaines shares rare video of youngest son: 'Growing up too fast'

Loading the player...

"How'd he get this big so quick ?!?! What joy he brings," commented another as one wrote: "Hang on tight, momma. Wish we could freeze time."

"This is beautiful in all ways, but my teacher heart loves that he's drawing or writing, not staring at an electronic screen," shared a fan as one follower revealed the sweet way her young son "used to walk around with a play sword tucked into the back of his shirt because you never know when you need to help someone".

Jo and her husband Chip are doting parents to Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four, but they had reason to celebrate at the start of the new year, as they introduced 14 baby goats to their family home.

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin moved out of $27million townhouse - where does he live now?

LATEST: Nathan Fillion pokes fun at Live with Kelly and Ryan after awkward blunder

Jo and her husband Chip are doting parents to five kids

"The last two days on the farm have been busy... 14 new baby goats (!!!) and the planting of tulips, daffodils and strawberries (thankful to the @magnolia garden team for the help!),"Jo commented on an Instagram video.

But she is also preparing for a loss this year as her eldest Drake prepares to move away from home to attend college. In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna reflected on Drake's upcoming departure, writing: "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. "But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.