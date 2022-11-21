Joanna Gaines says 'the more the merrier' when it comes to expanding her family The Fixer Upper stars have five children

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip balance their hugely successful career with looking after their large brood.

The Fixer Upper stars are doting parents to five children, having welcomed youngest son Crew eight years after their fourth child.

Crew, four, is doted on by his parents and his four older siblings, and recently the couple discussed the idea of giving him a younger brother or sister.

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, the famous fixer uppers were asked if they were done with having anymore children.

They had very different opinions on the matter, with Joanna saying: "I am terrified of that moment when our last one leaves, for me it's just like if we keep having babies... although for sure at some point I will have to experience that [being an empty nester], and for me I think, the more the merrier, but I know this guy [Chip] is done."

Chip then reflected on Crew coming into their lives, saying: "We had almost eight years where we thought we were done with new babies and we were raising the four that we had.

"With Crew, there was just something about him, it was almost like a parachute at the end of a race car. It didn't force us to slam on the breaks in the negative sense, it allowed us to really stop and take it all in."

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines opened up about the prospect of having another child

Along with Crew, Joanna and Chip are doting parents to older children Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, and Emmie, 12. In the next 12 months, the doting parents will be facing a big change in their family as their firstborn will be leaving home to attend college.

In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna reflected on Drake's upcoming departure.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

The Fixer Upper stars are doting parents to five children

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Joanna lives in Waco, Texas, and the 44-year-old found fame with husband Chip as they flipped homes in the wider Waco area and launched their successful home renovation show, Fixer Upper.

They now have a multi-million dollar industry, including the Magnolia silos in the city of Waco, and their own network on Discovery+.

Joanna met her husband Chip, 47, in 2001 while working at her dad's tire shop. Chip popped the question in a shopping centre in Texas, allowing the couple to design her antique diamond ring together.

