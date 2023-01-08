Chip and Joanna Gaines start the new year with exciting news concerning their family The Fixer Upper stars are doting parents

Chip and Joanna Gaines love nothing more than spending time at home with their family - and are proud parents to five children.

What's more, the Fixer Upper stars had reason to celebrate at the start of the new year, as they introduced not one - but many new additions to their family.

Taking to Instagram, Joanna gave an update from their farm in Waco, Texas, revealing that 14 baby goats had been born.

She shared a video montage from the farm featuring plenty of cute goats, and her son Crew doting on them.

Alongside the footage, she wrote: "The last two days on the farm have been busy... 14 new baby goats (!!!) and the planting of tulips, daffodils and strawberries (thankful to the @magnolia garden team for the help!)"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Those goats are so cute!" while another wrote: "Oh my goodness this is so sweet!" A third added: "This is adorable!!"

Chip and Joanna Gaines' family farm has seen several new additions this year!

Joanna and Chip found fame as they flipped homes in the wider Waco area and launched their successful home renovation show, Fixer Upper.

The couple are doting parents to Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

Recently, Joanna opened up about her family life and the big change she is facing this year as her firstborn Drake prepares to move away from home to attend college.

Chatting to People, she said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast. Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

Joanna and Chip Gaines are proud parents to five children

On her family's close bond, she added that her children are always there cheering her on.

"They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun,'" she said.

"Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said. In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna further reflected on Drake's upcoming departure.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

