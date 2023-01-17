Joanna Gaines captures rare candid moment with daughter Emmie Kay The Magnolia Network star is married to husband Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines loves nothing more beyond her work than getting to spend time with her children and husband Chip Gaines.

The Magnolia Network creators are parents to daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella Rose, 16, plus sons Crew, four, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17.

While they prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, Joanna recently posted a very rare photograph of her daughter Emmie.

Although she was certainly able to maintain a level of privacy still, as the wind interrupted their selfie session, blowing their hair into their faces and rendering them almost indistinguishable.

"Mom and daughter windy day selfie," Joanna simply termed the collection of wind-affected selfies, although many fans still loved seeing the glimpse regardless.

"Annnnnnd you still manage to look amazing," one of her followers commented, while another said: "I can't love this more. Welcome to Waco!" and a third gushed: "Coolest photos I've seen in a while!"

Joanna and Emmie were shrouded in hair in their selfies

The home renovation mavens live in their grand redone family farmhouse near Waco, Texas, and the couple are getting used to spending their final days with eldest Drake.

The 17-year-old recently started his senior year of high school, and he's soon to set off for university, and his parents have definitely felt emotional about it.

Speaking with People back in August, the couple gushed about seeing their eldest grow up and eventually get out into the world on his own, saying that they were "freaking out about that."

Chip even said: "Jo's been an emotional wreck. You can quote me on that," which she said wasn't true, although they were taking it hard.

The TV stars are parents to five kids

She shared: "I think for us, it's the realization that we're this tight little family unit and we're a bigger family. There's seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic."

